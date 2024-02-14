ZFCVINDIA inaugurates new manufacturing unit at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

Spread over an area of 44.08 acres, the new manufacturing facility, which is phase I of the project, covers an area of 7200 sq. meters facility and displays ZF's state-of-the-art production technology. The Oragadam plant aligns with ZF's objective of 'Make in India for India and the World' approach, highlighting the company's thrust towards local manufacturing excellence while simultaneously catering to global demands. This multi-divisional facility will play a critical role in pioneering innovative solutions in Safety, Automated, Connected, and Electric domains for commercial and passenger vehicles to deliver Next Generation Mobility and grow exports as a center of excellence for manufacturing and frugal engineering.

To meet the increasing demand from customers, ZF plans to boost its workforce at the Oragadam plant over the next decade and will employ predominantly women on this site.

