Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader and former party president, has officially submitted her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan. The submission took place at the Rajasthan Assembly, where Sonia Gandhi presented the necessary documentation to the Returning Officer. The event saw the presence of several notable Congress personalities, including Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasara, and Tikaram Julie, signifying strong party support for her nomination.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan are poised to allocate three seats. In response, the BJP has announced Madan Rathore and Chunnilal Garasia as its candidates for the upcoming elections, with their nominations set to be submitted on 15 February 2024.

As the filing phase progresses and the nominations from both major parties are finalized, the political landscape in Rajasthan is anticipated to witness heightened interest ahead of the impending Rajya Sabha elections.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

