Consumer Price inflation comes at 5.22%, tests lowest in four months

Latest data showed today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of December 2024 over December 2023 is 5.22% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 5.76% and 4.58%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of December 2024 over December, 2023 is 8.39% (Provisional).

Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 8.65% and 7.90%, respectively. All India inflation rates for CPI (General) and CFPI over the last 13 months are shown below. It can be observed that after December 2023, inflation rate for both CPI(General) and CFPI were declining till May 2024. The CPI (General) reached to its lowest point during this period in July 2024. However, the CPI (General) and food inflation in December, 2024 is the lowest in last four months.

Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of December, 2024 is 2.71%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of November, 2024 was 2.87%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only. During the month of December, 2024 significant decline in inflation is observed in Vegetables, Pulses & Products, Sugar and Confectionery, Personal care & effects, and Cereals and Products etc.

