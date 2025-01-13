Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 6.47%, NIFTY Crashes 1.47%

Nifty Realty index closed down 6.47% at 901 today. The index has lost 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 9.22%, Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 7.88% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 7.42%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 5.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 4.54% and Nifty PSE index has slid 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.47% to close at 23085.95 while the SENSEX has declined 1.36% to close at 76330.01 today.

