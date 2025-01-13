Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 6.47%, NIFTY Crashes 1.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 6.47%, NIFTY Crashes 1.47%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed down 6.47% at 901 today. The index has lost 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 9.22%, Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 7.88% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 7.42%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 5.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 4.54% and Nifty PSE index has slid 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.47% to close at 23085.95 while the SENSEX has declined 1.36% to close at 76330.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Sensex nosedives 1,049 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 7%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,191.90 dropping 1.2%

China Shanghai composite index edges down 0.27%

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story