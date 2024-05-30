Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.50% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 20.90% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.50% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.71% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 53.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.8226.32 -28 53.0392.50 -43 OPM %11.3212.01 -11.288.12 - PBDT1.712.84 -40 4.566.22 -27 PBT1.572.44 -36 3.855.48 -30 NP1.401.77 -21 2.733.94 -31

