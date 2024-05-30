Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.50% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 20.90% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.50% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.71% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 53.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.8226.3253.0392.5011.3212.0111.288.121.712.844.566.221.572.443.855.481.401.772.733.94

