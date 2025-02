Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 25.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 3.68 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 25.56% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.683.5057.8877.142.853.652.833.632.333.13

