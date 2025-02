LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 16.38 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 16.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.3817.287.752.781.000.150.980.130.870.06

