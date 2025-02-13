Elnet Technologies standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies declined 9.24% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.886.7866.1669.326.266.735.826.314.324.76

