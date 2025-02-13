Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies declined 9.24% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.886.78 -13 OPM %66.1669.32 -PBDT6.266.73 -7 PBT5.826.31 -8 NP4.324.76 -9

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

