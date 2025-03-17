Core inflation crosses 4% for first time in 14 months

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting highlighted the major findings of SBI Ecowrap report, published by the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department. It noted that CPI inflation moderated to a 7-month low of 3.6% in February 2025, aided by a sharp decline in vegetable prices. Core inflation crossed 4% for the first time in 14 months, reaching 4.08%. Industrial growth strengthened, with IIP expanding by 5.0% in January 2025, led by manufacturing and mining. Rural inflation remains higher than urban inflation, influenced by food price trends. Imported inflation surged, rising from 1.3% in June 2024 to 31.1% in February 2025, driven by rising prices of precious metals, oils, and fats. RBI is expected to implement at least 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, with successive reductions anticipated in April and August. Corporate performance remains strong, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 6.2%, 11%, and 12%, respectively, in Q3FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News