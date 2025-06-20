Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 0.7 per cent (provisional) in May, 2025 as compared to the Index in May, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in May, 2025. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2025, March 2025 and April 2025 was observed at 3.4, 4.5 and 1.0 per cent respectively. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to May, 2025-26 is 0.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Here are the segment wise details of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 2.8 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.8 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.6 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.3 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 1.1 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 5.9 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 5.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 6.7 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 9.2 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 5.8 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

Brahmaputra Infra edges higher after higher rental rates at Guwahati-based mall take effect

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences jumps after stellar results

Indices snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,100 level

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story