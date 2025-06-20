Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 0.7 per cent (provisional) in May, 2025 as compared to the Index in May, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in May, 2025. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2025, March 2025 and April 2025 was observed at 3.4, 4.5 and 1.0 per cent respectively. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to May, 2025-26 is 0.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Here are the segment wise details of the Index of Eight Core Industries: Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 2.8 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.8 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.6 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.3 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 1.1 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 5.9 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 5.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 6.7 per cent in May, 2025 over May, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.