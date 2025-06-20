Brahmaputra Infra edges higher after higher rental rates at Guwahati-based mall take effect

Brahmaputra Infrastructure advanced 4.55% to Rs 68 after the company announced the implementation of a 15% increase in rental rates across all applicable brands operating within City Centre Guwahati.

In its business update released on 07 May 2025, the company had stated that its City Centre Shopping Mall in Guwahati is currently operating at full capacity. Currently, more than 150 reputed brands operating in the City Centre Shopping Mall.

The mall has a lease agreement in place which stipulates a 15% increase in monthly rentals every three years. The second block (three-year term) was end on 31 March 2025, and the increment were taken place effect from 01 April 2025.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company informed that in alignment with its ongoing lease agreements and contractual terms, a 15% increase in rental rates has been implemented across all applicable brands operating within City Centre Guwahati. This revised rental structure has taken effect from 01 April 2025. "The additional 15% increment will enhance our free cash flows and positively impact the bottom line of the real estate segment, thereby contributing to improved EPS for the company, Brahmaputra Infrastructure said in a statement. Brahmaputra Infrastructure is engaged in provides infrastructure and construction services. The Company offers construction of airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate, and provides mining and dredging services.