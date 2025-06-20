Indices snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,100 level

The key equity indices ended with significant gains today, snapping a three -day losing streak in a row, as market remained firm despite rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment is expected to stay sensitive to global cues, including crude oil prices, bond markets and other international developments. The Nifty ended above the 25,050 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in green with realty, banking shares and metal stocks leading the rally.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.30 points or 1.29% to 82,408.17. The Nifty 50 index jumped 319.15 points or 1.29% to 25,112.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.55%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,469 shares rose and 1,474 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.08% to 13.67. IPO Listing: Shares of Oswal Pumps were settled at Rs 625 on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 614. The scrip was listed at 632, exhibiting a premium of 2.93% to the issue price.

The stock hit a high of 649.15 and a low of 621.90. On the BSE, over 14.52 lakh shares of the company were traded. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions received bids for 3,40,18,848 shares as against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (20 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.60 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (18 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (20 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 222 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty realty index jumped 2.11% to 1,013.65. The index fell 2.7% in the past three trading sessions. Macrotech Developers (up 4.78%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.49%), Godrej Properties (up 2.22%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.06%) and DLF (up 2%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.67%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.8%) and Raymond (up 0.12%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Sun TV Network fell 1.09% after a legal notice from DMK MP and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to his brother, Sun TV chairman Kalanithi Maran, reignited a decades-old family dispute over the companys shareholding structure. The notice has been served not only to Kalanithi Maran but also to his wife, Kavery Kalanithi, and others involved in the company. Kalanithi Maran remains the majority shareholder, holding a 75% stake in the Chennai-based broadcaster.

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.87% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoI) worth Rs 1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL). Uno Minda advanced 2.74% after the companys board has approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra for Rs 210 crore. Suzlon Energy rose 1.26% after the company has bagged its third successive order from Ampin Energy Transition (AMPIN) for the development of a 170.1 MW wind power project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. TD Power Systems shed 0.18%. The company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

ITD Cementation India declined 1.33%. The company announced that it has secured two major contracts cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 960 crore, excluding GST. Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC rallied by 5.28 to 2.96% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its final Project Finance Directions, 2025. Lenders will now set aside a standard 1% for such exposures, with a gradual increase depending on the length of DCCO deferment. In the case of under-construction commercial real estate, the initial provisioning will be slightly higher at 1.25%. For projects that have already achieved financial closure, existing provisioning rules will continue to apply, ensuring a smooth transition to the new regime.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 62 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday. European shares advanced on Friday, despite a sharp decline in U.K. retail spending. According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales in the U.K. fell by 2.7% in May the steepest monthly drop since December 2023 as shoppers pulled back on spending. In addition to releasing retail sales data, the Office for National Statistics also reported that public borrowing in May reached 17.7 billion pounds ($23.8 billion), which is 700 million pounds higher than the same period last year.

Most Asian markets ended higher as investors assessed China data and monitored escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump is now weighing on whether to back the Israeli military and strike Tehran. The White House said that he will make a final decision within the next two weeks. Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 3.7% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in April. China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday. The Peoples Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%, according to a statement Friday.