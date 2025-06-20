Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences rose 1.82% to Rs 742.45 after the company announced the successful commencement of commercial operations for the second phase of the production block at its Unit IV facility in Bidar, Karnataka.The new phase, which became operational on 19 June 2025, adds approximately 91 kL of production capacity. This marks the second and final phase of the total planned capacity addition of approximately 195 kL at the facility, as disclosed in the companys prospectus.
With this addition, the total installed capacity at Unit IV now stands at approximately 640 kL. The expanded facility is equipped to manufacture Registered Starting Materials (RSM), intermediates, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for both clinical and commercial applications.
Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences is a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovator pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines. The company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.
The company's net profit surged 105% to Rs 170 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,695 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app