Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences rose 1.82% to Rs 742.45 after the company announced the successful commencement of commercial operations for the second phase of the production block at its Unit IV facility in Bidar, Karnataka.

The new phase, which became operational on 19 June 2025, adds approximately 91 kL of production capacity. This marks the second and final phase of the total planned capacity addition of approximately 195 kL at the facility, as disclosed in the companys prospectus.

With this addition, the total installed capacity at Unit IV now stands at approximately 640 kL. The expanded facility is equipped to manufacture Registered Starting Materials (RSM), intermediates, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for both clinical and commercial applications.