Coromandel International standalone net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 28.71% to Rs 3899.84 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 19.91% to Rs 209.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.71% to Rs 3899.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5470.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.50% to Rs 1719.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2034.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.60% to Rs 22029.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29609.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3899.845470.66 -29 22029.2129609.55 -26 OPM %6.897.29 -10.909.85 - PBDT335.03395.78 -15 2494.682903.24 -14 PBT273.25351.45 -22 2272.482722.04 -17 NP209.46261.53 -20 1719.252034.67 -16

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

