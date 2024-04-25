Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC consolidated net profit rises 300.96% in the March 2024 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit rises 300.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 5408.72 crore

Net profit of ACC rose 300.96% to Rs 944.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 5408.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4790.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 163.98% to Rs 2336.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 885.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 19958.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22210.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5408.724790.91 13 19958.9222210.18 -10 OPM %15.479.78 -15.348.67 - PBDT890.51574.52 55 3412.852205.69 55 PBT655.48397.77 65 2529.741364.37 85 NP944.79235.63 301 2336.37885.07 164

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

