Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 137.04 times

Corona Remedies received bids for 62,65,41,356 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 137.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 655.37 crore, by existing shareholders Dr. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 4,43,38,558 equity shares, aggregating to 72.5% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 69% Corona Remedies is an India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas. It derives the majority of revenue, around 53.19% in Q1 FY26, from womens healthcare and cardio-diabeto therapeutic areas. As of June 30, 2025, the diverse portfolio included 71 brands across therapeutic areas such as womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology, and others, as well as multispecialty pharmaceuticals comprising vitamins, minerals and nutrition (VMN), gastrointestinal, and respiratory segments.