Park Medi World IPO subscribed 52%

The initial public offer of Park Medi World received bids for 2,19,00,048 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.52 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 92 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 770 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 150 crore by existing shareholder Dr. Ajit Gupta.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 380 crore for the repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings, Rs 60.5 crore for funding capital expenditure towards the development of a new hospital by the subsidiary Park Medicity (NCR), Rs 27.45 crore for the purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri, and the remaining amount for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The promoters, Dr. Ajit Gupta and Dr. Ankit Gupta, and the promoter group hold an aggregate of 36,73,07,766 equity shares, aggregating 95.55% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 82.89%.

Park Medi World is a leading private hospital chain in North India, with 3,250 beds (the largest in Haryana) across 14 NABH-accredited multi-super specialty hospitals. The company offers 30+ specialties, including internal medicine, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and oncology, supported by 1,014 doctors and 2,142 nurses. It has expanded through acquisitions and is building new hospitals in Ambala, Panchkula, Rohtak, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur, aiming to increase total bed capacity to 4,900 by FY28. Revenue is led by internal medicine (29.65%) and supported mainly by government schemes (83.38%). Bed occupancy stands at 68.14%, with inpatient and outpatient volumes of 46,551 and 3,92,049 respectively.