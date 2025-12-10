Indices trades with moderate gains; Nifty trades above 25,900 level

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Media shares extended gains for two consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 276.96 points or 0.33% to 84,943.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 93.10 points or 0.36% to 25,932.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.74%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,625 shares rose and 1,031 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Aequs were currently trading at Rs 141.05 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.75% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124.

The stock was listed at Rs 140, exhibiting a premium of 12.9% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 148 and a low of 135.50. On the BSE, over 29.33 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Meesho were currently trading at Rs 170.70 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 53.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 111. The scrip was listed at Rs 161.20, exhibiting a premium of 45.23% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 172 and a low of Rs 161.20. On the BSE, over 1.77 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Vidya Wires were currently trading at Rs 56.47 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 52. The stock debuted at Rs 52.13 on the BSE, marking a marginal premium of 0.25% over the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 57.95 and a low of 50.09. On the BSE, over 49.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 0.92% to 1,417.95. The index added 1.61% in the two consecutive trading session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom, (up 2.88%), D B Corp, (up 1.94%), Saregama India, (up 1.87%), Network 18 Media & Investments, (up 1.8%), Nazara Technologies, (up 1.53%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises, (up 1.5%) and Tips Music (up 0.9%) added. Sun TV Network, (down 0.63%), Prime Focus (down 0.25%) and PVR Inox (down 0.03%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.52% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/ Pacific Pte. Highway Infrastructure surged 6.95% after it announced a one-year National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contract to operate & collect user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.