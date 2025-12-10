Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses today, marking the third consecutive session of decline. The indices witnessed a volatile trading day, oscillating between gains and losses, as investors booked profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy outcome.

The Nifty settled below the 25,800 level. Media, metal and pharma shares advanced while consumer durables, IT and PSU bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 275.01 points or 0.32% to 84,391.27. The Nifty 50 index shed 81.65 points or 0.32% to 25,758. In the three trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.54% and 1.63%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.58%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.36% to 10.91. New Listing: Shares of Aequs were at Rs 151.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.09% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124. The stock was listed at Rs 140, exhibiting a premium of 12.9% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 157 and a low of 135.50. On the BSE, over 111.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Meesho were at Rs 170.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 53.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 111. The scrip was listed at Rs 161.20, exhibiting a premium of 45.23% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 177.55 and a low of Rs 161.20. On the BSE, over 330.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Vidya Wires were at Rs 53.14 on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.19% as compared with the issue price of Rs 52.

The stock debuted at Rs 52.13 on the BSE, marking a marginal premium of 0.25% over the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 58.48 and a low of 50.09. On the BSE, over 119.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: Park Medi World received bids for 1,75,10,636 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share.

Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 14,03,776 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share. Corona Remedies received bids for 59,82,31,536 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 130.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 8,95,66,912 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.72% to 35,954.70. The index added 1.31% in the previous trading session. Dixon Technologies (India) (down 8.63%), PG Electroplast (down 2.93%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.67%), Havells India (down 2.11%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.74%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.41%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.28%), Bata India (down 1.19%), Blue Star (down 0.53%) and Titan Company (down 0.09%) declined.

On the other hand, Century Plyboards (India) (up 3.89%) ,Cera Sanitaryware (up 1.72%) and Whirlpool of India (up 1.29%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.21% after the company, along with its Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 16% jump in toll revenue to Rs 716.1 crore in November 2025 compared with Rs 618 crore in November 2024. AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 1.88% after the bank received an approval from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to raise its foreign investment limit from 49% to 74%. Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.10%. The company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services added 1.49% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (SABTNL) rallied 2.72% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, to develop an AI & Hyperscale green data centre campus in Telangana. Onix Solar Energy hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 148.80 crore from Vikran Engineering for the supply of non-DCR TopCon 620 Wp solar modules. Global Markets: European stocks traded lower on Wednesday as global investors gear up for the U.S. Federal Reserves interest rate decision.

Asian markets ended lower as investors parsed China's inflation data and awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision. China's consumer prices edged up 0.7% from a year earlier, its highest level since February last year. The increase followed a 0.2% rise in October. Factory-gate prices fell 2.2% in November from a year earlier. That was compared with a 2.1% fall in October. Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate announcement on Wednesday stateside, the final one of the year. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October.