Cosmo First commences commercial production of Cosmo Sunshield films

Cosmo First has commenced commercial production of its innovative window films under the brand Cosmo Sunshield, following successful market trials. Drawing on the parent company's four decades of expertise in film manufacturing, robust R&D capabilities, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, Cosmo Sunshield introduces a premium range of automotive and architectural window films designed to deliver superior sun protection, energy savings, and enhanced aesthetics.

Cosmo Sunshield's window films utilize cutting-edge nanotechnology to filter sunlight, allowing natural light to illuminate interiors while blocking up to 90% of harmful infrared (IR) rays and more than 99% of ultraviolet (UV) rays. By significantly reducing heat gain through windows - which can account for up to 30% of unwanted indoor heat - these films help homeowners, businesses and car owners lower air conditioning usage, cut electricity bills by up to 20%, and protect interiors from sun-induced fading and damage.

The product portfolio includes heat rejection films that maintain indoor comfort without sacrificing daylight, as well as safety and privacy films that offer sha er-resistance and varying levels of visibility. Available in a range of shades and styles, these glass films are engineered for versatility, catering to residential, commercial, and automotive applications across India, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

