Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume slips 1% YoY in April'25

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales fell 1.2% to 8,729 units in April 2025 as against 8,839 units sold in April 2024.

While domestic sales also declined 4.1% to 8,148 units in April 2025 compared with 8,492 units sold in April 2024.

The companys exports jumped 67.4% to 581 units in April 2025 as against 347 units posted in April 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 400 machines in April 2025, registering a decline of 14% from 465 machines sold in April 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker reported a 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on an 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

