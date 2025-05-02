RailTel Corp soars after PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 113 cr in Q4 FY25

RailTel Corporation of India surged 11.59% to Rs 330.60 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 57.11% YoY to Rs 1308.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 151.19 crore, up 48.33%, as compared with Rs 101.93 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 56.04% to Rs 1,189.43 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 762.26 crore in Q4 FY24. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 21.91 crore (up 2.82%), expenses on project was at Rs 902.97 crore (up 86.46% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 43.93 crore (down 3.58% YoY) while, finance cost stood at Rs 1.03 crore (down 70.66% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from telecom services increased 6.63% to Rs 358.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 336.45 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 949.53 crore, up 91.34% YoY.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 21.77% to Rs 299.81 crore on 35.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,477.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

