Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 38.51% to Rs 42.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 800.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 689.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.800.03689.6711.489.8284.6361.1354.4636.9842.8730.95

