F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.520.8457.8958.330.490.450.440.450.330.34

