Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.54% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Country Condo's declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.54% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.206.32 -34 OPM %6.906.17 -PBDT0.290.37 -22 PBT0.250.33 -24 NP0.190.25 -24
