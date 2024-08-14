Hemang Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.73% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net Loss of Hemang Resources reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 98.73% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.3124.46-64.52-48.04-0.20-11.66-0.20-11.66-0.20-11.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp