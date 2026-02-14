Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 4.43 croreNet profit of Country Condo's declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.434.90 -10 OPM %3.164.69 -PBDT0.140.25 -44 PBT0.100.21 -52 NP0.070.15 -53
