Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Craftsman Automation fell 2.38% to Rs 4,637.60 after the company reported a 50.68% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 17.49 crore, despite a 39.98% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,151.26 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the auto ancillary companys net profit advanced 7.11% to Rs 66.76 crore, driven by a 58.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,151.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 86.24 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 93.81 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional loss items of Rs 10.71 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses surged 64.04% to Rs 1,668.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Cost of sales and services was at Rs 935.04 crore (up 38.21% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 83.22 crore (up 99.9% YoY) during the quarter.

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 506.53 crore (up 29.97% YoY), revenue from Aluminum Products was at Rs 1,005.53 crore (up 88.71% YoY), and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 237.19 crore (up 29.77% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 36.1% to Rs 194.57 crore on a 27.83% rise in revenue to Rs 5,690.48 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of the company declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming 39th Annual General Meeting.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive powertrain and others, automotive aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

