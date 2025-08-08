Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.350.3151.4380.650.180.250.150.220.120.18

