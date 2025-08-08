Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 168.36% to Rs 79.65 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 137.50% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 168.36% to Rs 79.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.79.6529.682.560.473.401.403.341.322.471.04

