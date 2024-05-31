Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 96.15% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 1033.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.15% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.79% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 242.72% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.26 96 3.531.03 243 OPM %86.2742.31 -56.0959.22 - PBDT0.440.12 267 2.000.65 208 PBT0.410.09 356 1.870.52 260 NP0.340.03 1033 1.450.39 272

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

