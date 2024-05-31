Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranex consolidated net profit rises 183.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit rises 183.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 31.39% to Rs 21.22 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 183.87% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.39% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.86% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 62.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.2216.15 31 62.1141.38 50 OPM %5.755.94 -4.675.32 - PBDT1.220.85 44 2.461.51 63 PBT1.130.77 47 2.151.20 79 NP0.880.31 184 1.500.56 168

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

