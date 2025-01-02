Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

98.12% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 6,691 cr worth still with public, says RBI

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said 98.12 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,691 crore worth such notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,691 crore at the close of business on December 31, 2024, RBI said.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

