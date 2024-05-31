Crescent Finstock reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 577.10% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net Loss of Crescent Finstock reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 577.10% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 408.11% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

