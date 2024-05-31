Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crescent Finstock reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 577.10% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net Loss of Crescent Finstock reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 577.10% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 408.11% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.871.31 577 21.6020.96 3 OPM %8.91-103.82 --3.29-8.59 - PBDT2.23-0.94 LP 9.611.02 842 PBT1.73-0.97 LP 8.170.97 742 NP-0.01-0.34 97 3.760.74 408

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

