Triton Valves reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 105.04 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 105.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 428.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.0496.62 9 428.32362.49 18 OPM %7.904.47 -7.173.94 - PBDT5.410.60 802 18.483.12 492 PBT1.86-2.91 LP 5.24-9.53 LP NP0.92-2.49 LP 2.81-8.66 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

