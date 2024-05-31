Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.39% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.39% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 104.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

22.8235.32104.34129.57-17.4812.292.07-5.08-4.544.860.33-8.94-7.200.69-10.34-22.36-15.30-15.00-21.73-38.62

