Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 94.76% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net loss of Thinkink Picturez reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.76% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.60% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.27% to Rs 9.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.0019.07 -95 9.7925.28 -61 OPM %-210.0013.16 -30.3423.42 - PBDT-1.662.50 PL 3.656.18 -41 PBT-1.702.44 PL 3.475.95 -42 NP-1.240.94 PL 2.514.45 -44

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

