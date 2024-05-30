Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net loss of Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.171.82 19 8.288.16 1 OPM %46.5453.30 -45.7749.63 - PBDT0.600.43 40 2.001.80 11 PBT0.090.05 80 0.180.11 64 NP-1.400.26 PL -1.330.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story