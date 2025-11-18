Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of SBI Cards at 'AAA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of SBI Cards at 'AAA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBI Cards and Payment Services said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AAA/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the debt instruments and bank facilities of the company.

The ratings factor in continued support from majority shareholder, State Bank of India (SBI), on ongoing basis as well as in the event of distress. Majority ownership and shared brand imply a strong moral obligation on SBI to continue supporting SBI Cards in meeting debt obligation in a timely manner.

The standalone credit risk profile of SBI Cards is supported by its steady market position. The company is the second-largest player in the credit card industry with 2.15 crore cards-in-force (CIF), and market share of 19.0% as on 30 September 2025.

As far as profitability is concerned, while it has remained above average, has witnessed moderation during fiscal 2025 owing to decline in net interest margins (NIM), fee income and elevation in credit costs.

During fiscal 2025, companys return on assets (RoA) declined to 3.0% as against 4.6% during fiscal 2024. Further during first half of fiscal 2026, the RoA stood at 3.0% (on an annualised basis). Despite profitability remaining above average, it remains susceptible to asset quality challenges owing to unsecured nature of asset class.

In terms of asset quality, the companys gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) continued to show increasing trajectory during last 4-6 quarters in accordance with the industry dynamics.

As on September 30, 2025, companys gross NPAs stood at 2.85% which were at 3.08% as on March 31, 2025 and 2.76% as of March 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs mainly driven by increase in delinquencies across overdue buckets.

Hence, companys ability to keep strong check on its collections and recoveries thereby managing its overall portfolio quality, especially in light of risks inherent in the credit card business, will remain a key monitorable.

SBI Cards is the second-largest player (by CIF) in the credit card business with 2.15 crore CIF and market share of 19% as on 30 September 2025. Spend for fiscal 2025 was Rs 333,480 crore, compared with Rs 329,589 crore in fiscal 2024. Networth stood at Rs 13,782 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 1,916 crore on total income (net of finance cost) of Rs 15,459 crore in fiscal 2025, as against Rs 2,408 crore on Rs 14,888 crore, respectively, in fiscal 2024.

The scrip fell 1.55% to currently trade at Rs 875.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Mixed Globally: Techs Weaken, Energy Climbs, Treasuries Slide

Shares of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution list in MT Group

RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 44.61% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story