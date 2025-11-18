Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 44.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.72% to Rs 67.54 crore

Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 44.61% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.5479.2079.2781.2512.4922.3512.4822.349.1916.59

