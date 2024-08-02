CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 39.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.77% to Rs 51.09 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 39.55% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.0935.29 45 OPM %76.4178.66 -PBDT25.0518.50 35 PBT24.6618.19 36 NP18.4913.25 40
