Cubical Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 0.34 croreCubical Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.37 -8 OPM %8.8240.54 -PBDT0.030.15 -80 PBT0.030.15 -80 NP00.12 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content