Cubical Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore

Cubical Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.340.378.8240.540.030.150.030.1500.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News