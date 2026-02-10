Associate Sponsors

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore

Cubical Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.37 -8 OPM %8.8240.54 -PBDT0.030.15 -80 PBT0.030.15 -80 NP00.12 -100

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

