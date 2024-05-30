Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 19.73% to Rs 2271.88 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 54.44% to Rs 538.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 2271.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1897.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.10% to Rs 1720.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1228.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 8859.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7641.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2271.881897.45 20 8859.997641.40 16 OPM %23.7017.40 -19.9716.33 - PBDT718.64482.01 49 2365.491747.63 35 PBT676.26444.40 52 2206.311605.59 37 NP538.86348.91 54 1720.581228.15 40

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

