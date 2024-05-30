Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 14.63% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.04% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.1313.33 -24 35.0334.07 3 OPM %14.9111.63 -15.5913.38 - PBDT1.271.13 12 4.273.24 32 PBT1.261.12 13 4.233.19 33 NP0.940.82 15 3.152.35 34

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

