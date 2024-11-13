Cupid Q2 PAT soars 96% to Rs 10 cr in FY25

Cupid standalone net profit soared 96.28% to Rs 10.03 crore on 29.74% increased in total income to Rs 47.28 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax zoomed 121.52% to Rs 14.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 6.41 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 10.27 crore in the second quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 96.74% as against Rs 5.22 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBIDTA margin was at 24.74% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 15.17% posted in Q2 FY24, registered a growth of 957 basis points.

On half year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 151.58% to Rs 18.29 crore on 27.45% increased in total income to Rs 91.31 crore posted in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, MD, said, We are delighted to announce a good set of numbers for the quarter. On the operational efficiency front we have delivered great margins on YoY quarterly basis in spite of seeing an increase in depreciation and employees cost. We are building the foundation blocks for a stronger, larger and more prosperous Cupid Limited. We have finalized the architect and main structural consultant and are in the advanced stages of appointing the main contractor to start the construction of the new Cupid Palava Plant.

Levelling of the land and construction of the compound wall is currently under way and we have also finalized the machinery suppliers for the new Plant and will place orders for the same during Q3 and Q4 of FY25. We are confident of starting operations at our new Palava Plant by December 2025. Parallelly we are expecting to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs. 60 crores from our domestic B2C business where our major focus is to offer the best quality consumer products at compelling prices through a wide network of distributors ensuring Cupids presence in more than 150,000 retail touchpoints by the end of FY25.

We are actively working with large modern retailers and executing co-branding opportunities with leading retail chains and online E-Commerce sites for greater brand visibility and to drive sales growth. Going by the current growth trajectory we are confident of achieving Rs. 125 crores revenues just from our domestic B2C segment in FY26.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Shares of Cupid fell 2.61% to currently trade at Rs 82 on the BSE.

