Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 80.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 80.97% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 182.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.182.36180.075.7017.5911.7431.925.5025.344.1321.70

