Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 80.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 182.36 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 80.97% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 182.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales182.36180.07 1 OPM %5.7017.59 -PBDT11.7431.92 -63 PBT5.5025.34 -78 NP4.1321.70 -81

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

