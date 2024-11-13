Bosch share price rises 4% on strong Q2 operational performance; details

Bosch share price: Engineering and technology company Bosch shares gained up to 3.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 34,450.55 per share on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The surge in Bosch share price came on the back of strong operational performance in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EbitdA), also known as operating profit climbed 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 560.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 491.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Bosch’s Ebitda margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 12.8 per cent in Q2FY25, from 11.9 per cent in Q2FY24.

Overall, the company’s revenue soared 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,394.3 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 4,130.1 crore in Q2FY24. Bosch’s profit, however, dropped 46.4 per cent annually to Rs 535.9 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 999.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

Bosch in India is the listed Indian entity of Germany-based Bosch Ltd. It operates across multiple technology sectors, including automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and energy and building technologies. The company’s diverse portfolio includes diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, automotive aftermarket services, industrial machinery, power tools, security solutions, and energy-efficient technologies. With a focus on innovation, Bosch aims to enhance mobility, safety, and efficiency in its offerings.

In Mobility Solutions, Bosch provides powertrain options for electric vehicles, passenger and commercial vehicles, and off-road applications. In FY24, the company introduced a Hydrogen IC Engine, which was showcased in a demo truck to demonstrate its commercial potential. Bosch also continues to support CNG and Flex-fuel technologies and has invested in lambda sensor technology in the 2-wheeler segment to meet OBD2.2 regulatory standards.

The Automotive Aftermarket division operates India’s largest multi-brand car service network, supplying parts, diagnostic tools, and repair solutions. With over 50,000 retail touchpoints across 650 districts, Bosch recently expanded into the home power backup market with its "Bosch I6 Inverter Battery."

The Consumer Goods division offers power tools, accessories, and measuring devices, targeting both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Bosch’s dedicated Engineering Centre in Chennai helped drive growth of approximately 16% in FY24, supported by strong marketing initiatives.

In Building Technology, Bosch supplies security, safety, and communication solutions, including video surveillance, fire detection, and access management systems for infrastructure and commercial applications. In FY24, Bosch secured major projects across sectors such as transportation, government, commercial, education, and healthcare.

Lastly, the Energy and Building Solutions division focuses on energy efficiency projects aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and energy costs, with primary clients in the pharmaceutical, FMCG, and healthcare sectors.

