Excel Ind jumps on reporting strong Q2 numbers

Excel Industries rallied 6.05% to Rs 1,637 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 35.68 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped by 35.78% year on year to Rs 268.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit increased by 15.02% and revenue grew by 1.50% in Q2 FY25.

The companys profit before tax climbed to Rs 47.13 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1.95 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from chemical services was at Rs 266.62 crore (up 36.06% YoY) and revenue from environment and biotech was at Rs 229.13 crore (up 9.32% YoY) during the quarter.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit soared to Rs 66.70 crore in H1 FY25 as against 7.66 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 29.46% to Rs 533.82 crore in H1 FY25.

Excel Industries is engaged in business of Chemicals, and Environmental and Biotech products and services. Chemicals comprises of manufacture of speciality chemicals, intermediates and actives catering to various end user segments like Agrochemicals,Water Treatment, Soaps & Detergents, Lube Oil Additives, Mining Chemicals, Polymer Additives and Pharmaceuticals. Environmental and Biotech products and services comprises of Organic Waste Management Composting, Municipal Solid Waste Management, Plastic Waste Management and Construction and Demolition Waste Management. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing activity on behalf of third parties.

