Currency in circulation contracts marginally on weekly basis

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.66 lakh crore as on April 19, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also declined by 0.6% on the week to Rs 46.60 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.2% on a year ago basis compared to 7.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.4% so far while the reserve money has seen a dip of 0.5%.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

