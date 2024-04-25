Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 2575.24 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 16.44% to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 2575.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2153.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 242.55% to Rs 681.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 9679.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8093.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2575.242153.90 20 9679.248093.76 20 OPM %13.9312.93 -14.149.30 - PBDT348.37286.72 22 1361.44744.05 83 PBT252.14173.19 46 966.95301.91 220 NP146.00125.39 16 681.10198.83 243

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

